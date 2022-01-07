Key Square Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 556,455 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,760,000. Devon Energy accounts for approximately 7.3% of Key Square Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,381,741 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,178,743,000 after purchasing an additional 460,138 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,299,000 after buying an additional 8,679,826 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,812,563 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $753,469,000 after buying an additional 1,160,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,144,000 after buying an additional 5,413,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 227.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $371,504,000 after buying an additional 8,845,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $48.89. 254,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,523,096. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average is $35.01. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $48.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DVN. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.03.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

