Keybank National Association OH Acquires 400 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,269,000 after acquiring an additional 78,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,519,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,973,000 after purchasing an additional 255,217 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,945,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,893,000 after purchasing an additional 107,953 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,543,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,694,000 after purchasing an additional 138,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,048,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,138,000 after purchasing an additional 242,900 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $169.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.58 and its 200-day moving average is $161.91. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $136.02 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

