Keybank National Association OH Buys 1,052 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 29.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ONEOK by 40.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 17,652 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 58,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 8.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 156,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,496 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE opened at $61.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.38 and its 200-day moving average is $57.86. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.91.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.