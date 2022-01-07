Keybank National Association OH Has $2.29 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.11.

HSY stock opened at $196.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.05. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $198.64.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

In other news, SVP James Turoff sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.01, for a total value of $153,954.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 1,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $267,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,608 shares of company stock valued at $4,241,943. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

