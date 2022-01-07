Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Comerica by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Comerica by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $217,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $96.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.88 and its 200-day moving average is $78.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $55.87 and a 52 week high of $96.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.48.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.42 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.05.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

