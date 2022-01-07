Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,139 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 5.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 2.7% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 165,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,206,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,784,000 after acquiring an additional 41,941 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 16.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.83.

NYSE:FRC opened at $202.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $143.60 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 12.14%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

