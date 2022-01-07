Keybank National Association OH Sells 170 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 409.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth $403,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVNA. Wedbush upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.85.

Carvana stock opened at $191.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.00. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $184.38 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of -131.99 and a beta of 2.23.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $46,548.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,602 shares of company stock worth $5,167,703 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

