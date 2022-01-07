Keybank National Association OH Sells 371 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 850.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $555.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $590.17 and its 200 day moving average is $560.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $380.64 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total transaction of $471,584.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total value of $6,038,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.43.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.