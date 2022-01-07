KeyCorp Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $14.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $14.17. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.43 EPS.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.46.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $158.34 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 43,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,716,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,473,000 after purchasing an additional 176,742 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.89%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.