KeyCorp Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) – KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lexington Realty Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.23 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 65.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LXP. Evercore ISI lowered Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $14.58 on Friday. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 637,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,617,000 after acquiring an additional 199,648 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 958,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,451,000 after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 87,187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 89,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 88,931 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 249,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 472.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 318,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 263,017 shares in the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

