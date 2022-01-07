Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 419,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $68,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 117.9% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 301.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $1,458,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total transaction of $2,556,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.38.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $191.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.78. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.09 and a 1-year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

