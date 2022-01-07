Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP lowered its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies comprises about 1.7% of Saturna Capital CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $86,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $192.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.67. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.09 and a 12-month high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.38.

In other news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $19,825,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.80, for a total value of $1,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

