KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Shares Up 6.3%

KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.02 and last traded at $36.02. 100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.88.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KGHPF shares. Citigroup raised KGHM Polska Miedz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KGHM Polska Miedz in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average of $42.92.

KGHM Polska Miedz SA engages in the exploration of copper, precious metals, and other smelter products. It operates through the following sgements: KGHM Polska Miedz SA, KGHM International Ltd., Sierra Gorda S.C.M., and Others. The KGHM Polska Miedz SA segment focuses on Lubin mine, Polkowice-Sieroszowice mine, and Rudna mine.

