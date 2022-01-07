Kimberly Blackwell Sells 1,000 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total value of $83,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kimberly Blackwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total value of $81,840.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $80,460.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $77,590.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $72.81 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.48 and a 12 month high of $87.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.33 and a 200-day moving average of $66.53.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,634.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

ZNTL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

