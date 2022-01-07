Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Position Raised by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,027 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Kimberly-Clark worth $27,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,812,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,828,000 after acquiring an additional 79,676 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,530,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,177,000 after acquiring an additional 752,189 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317,476 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,948,000 after buying an additional 258,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,455,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,061,000 after buying an additional 438,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.21.

NYSE:KMB opened at $143.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.43 and a 200-day moving average of $135.37. The company has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $125.27 and a 52 week high of $145.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

