Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Hits New 52-Week High at $144.06

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $144.06 and last traded at $144.06, with a volume of 27984 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.43.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.21.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 77.55%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 239.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.