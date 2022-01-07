KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Position Cut by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 17.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KKR opened at $70.59 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.49 and a 1-year high of $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.93.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KKR. JMP Securities increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

