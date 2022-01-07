KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 140.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 215,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,567 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $13,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KKR. Argus lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

NYSE:KKR opened at $70.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.49 and a 12-month high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 6.47%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

