KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.33 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) will report sales of $2.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for KLA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.33 billion. KLA reported sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full year sales of $9.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.14 billion to $9.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.25 billion to $9.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Barclays upped their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KGI Securities raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KLA from $399.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.86.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,227,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in KLA by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,803,000 after purchasing an additional 516,588 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in KLA by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 355,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,379,000 after purchasing an additional 257,780 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in KLA by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,111,000 after purchasing an additional 249,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in KLA by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 558,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,560,000 after purchasing an additional 235,638 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $432.22 on Friday. KLA has a 12 month low of $268.36 and a 12 month high of $442.43. The company has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $411.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

