KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 124,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,667,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,020,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $419.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $410.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.24. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $261.81 and a twelve month high of $442.43. The company has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 21.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KLAC. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.86.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.