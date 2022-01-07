KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.15% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KLA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.23 EPS.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen upped their target price on KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KLA from $399.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KGI Securities raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna upped their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $424.86.

Get KLA alerts:

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $432.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $268.36 and a fifty-two week high of $442.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $411.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA will post 21.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at $273,227,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in KLA by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,803,000 after acquiring an additional 516,588 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in KLA by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 355,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,379,000 after acquiring an additional 257,780 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in KLA by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,111,000 after acquiring an additional 249,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in KLA by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 558,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,560,000 after acquiring an additional 235,638 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.