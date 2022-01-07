Klimatas (KTS) Market Cap Tops $6,344.17

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. In the last week, Klimatas has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Klimatas has a market cap of $6,344.17 and approximately $24.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Klimatas alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.