KLK Capital Management LLC Buys 1,589 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG)

KLK Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF makes up 3.1% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. KLK Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

QYLG opened at $31.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.46. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $34.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.604 per share. This represents a $19.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 61.42%. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

