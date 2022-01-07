KLK Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,079 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 59 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $977.71.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $891.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $926.53 and a 200 day moving average of $902.95. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $670.28 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The firm has a market cap of $135.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.