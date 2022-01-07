KLK Capital Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

KLK Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 32.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in DocuSign by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.72.

DOCU stock opened at $144.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.57, a PEG ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.66. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.51 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,747 shares of company stock worth $15,816,403 in the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

