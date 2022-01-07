KLK Capital Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

KLK Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,945 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises 1.3% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Atalan Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $217,584,000 after buying an additional 336,392 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $221,264,000 after purchasing an additional 191,190 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 319,205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $118,441,000 after purchasing an additional 154,116 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 247.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 163,340 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $60,607,000 after purchasing an additional 116,290 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total value of $6,087,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $5,103,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,875 shares of company stock worth $30,746,594. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PANW opened at $504.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.80 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.56 and a 12 month high of $572.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $528.71 and a 200 day moving average of $466.16.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $579.76.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

