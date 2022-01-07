Kohl’s’ (KSS) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $38.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $66.00. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 22.48% from the stock’s previous close.
KSS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.54.
NYSE KSS opened at $49.02 on Friday. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.40.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Kohl’s by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Kohl’s by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Kohl’s by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.
About Kohl’s
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
