Kohl’s’ (KSS) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $38.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $66.00. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 22.48% from the stock’s previous close.

KSS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.54.

NYSE KSS opened at $49.02 on Friday. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.40.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Kohl’s by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Kohl’s by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Kohl’s by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

