Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Short Interest Up 22.9% in December

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the November 30th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $34.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $35.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.74.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADRNY. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cheuvreux cut Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

