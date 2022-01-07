Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Short Interest Up 22.9% in December

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the November 30th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $34.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $35.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.74.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.
Further Reading: What is Green Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.