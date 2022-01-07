Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $129.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.78% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kubota is the world’s largest maker of small tractors and Japan’s 2nd largest manufacturer of farm equipment. The company is also Japan’s largest producer of ductile iron pipe (for water supply and sewer systems) and its maker of roofing materials. The Company makes engines, construction machinery, industrial castings and machinery, waste recycling plants, and prefab housing, and pumps. It has stakes in several US computer companies, including memory storage makers Maxoptix and Akashic Memories. “

Shares of KUBTY opened at $113.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.82 and its 200 day moving average is $106.38. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. Kubota has a 12-month low of $97.57 and a 12-month high of $125.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kubota had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Kubota will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

