Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 35.93% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share.

Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $679.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.38 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.20. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $85.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733 shares during the last quarter. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KRUS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

