L & S Advisors Inc Acquires 260 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 51,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 56,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 50,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 206,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.90.

NYSE USB opened at $60.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $42.47 and a 52 week high of $63.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

