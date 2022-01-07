L & S Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ASML by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,289,094,000 after buying an additional 1,480,431 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,101,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,055,791,000 after purchasing an additional 47,764 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,605,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,799,997,000 after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,451,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,002,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ASML by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,449,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,001,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $815.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $763.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $804.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $784.10. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $495.52 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $2.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.