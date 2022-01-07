L & S Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

L & S Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for about 1.1% of L & S Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $10,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,403,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,403,582,000 after buying an additional 753,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,372,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,064,758,000 after purchasing an additional 543,417 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,815 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,100,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,163,556,000 after purchasing an additional 327,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,177,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,777,000 after purchasing an additional 325,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.40.

NYSE PLD opened at $156.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $169.93. The company has a market capitalization of $115.51 billion, a PE ratio of 59.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.96.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 323,335 shares of company stock valued at $46,681,516. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

