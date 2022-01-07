L & S Advisors Inc Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS REGL opened at $73.39 on Thursday. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.34.

