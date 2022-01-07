L & S Advisors Inc Has $4.51 Million Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in SEA were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SEA by 809.1% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SE opened at $185.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.93. The company has a market capitalization of $100.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 1.27. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $179.72 and a 1 year high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. SEA’s revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SE. Cowen lifted their target price on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.00.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

