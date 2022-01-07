L & S Advisors Inc Increases Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

L & S Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 256.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,014 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth about $427,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth about $1,328,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 56.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth about $2,677,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 783,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,558,000 after purchasing an additional 26,716 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on JCI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI opened at $79.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.09. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.84 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 59.65%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

