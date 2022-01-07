L & S Advisors Inc Purchases 710 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at $373,386,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 609.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after buying an additional 734,964 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at $105,456,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 221.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 329,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,858,000 after buying an additional 226,781 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 217.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 132,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,717,000 after purchasing an additional 90,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $421.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $449.43.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $400.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $394.92 and its 200 day moving average is $374.28. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $276.00 and a twelve month high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

