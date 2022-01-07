L & S Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

L & S Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Enphase Energy by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Enphase Energy by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $315.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $297.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.77.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total value of $5,087,944.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total transaction of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,932 shares of company stock worth $44,170,626. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $151.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.73 and a beta of 1.22. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $282.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

