L & S Advisors Inc Sells 185 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

L & S Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.60.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $233.38 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $133.82 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.48, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.03.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $830.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.61 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total value of $146,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,379 shares of company stock valued at $11,828,448 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

