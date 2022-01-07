L & S Advisors Inc Takes Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 41,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ABB by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ABB by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ABB by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in ABB by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 4.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on ABB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.22.

ABB opened at $38.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.70. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $39.11.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

