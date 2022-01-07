Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.49 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.49 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.61. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$74.71 million during the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LIF. Eight Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.92.

LIF opened at C$37.14 on Friday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12 month low of C$31.10 and a 12 month high of C$50.45. The stock has a market cap of C$2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.21%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

