Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Announces Earnings Results

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

Shares of LW stock traded up $2.40 on Friday, hitting $70.22. 17,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,812,427. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $86.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 53.71%.

LW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lamb Weston stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 34,488 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Lamb Weston worth $37,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

