Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Issues Earnings Results

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Shares of LW traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.32. The stock had a trading volume of 108,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,427. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 53.71%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter J. Bensen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lamb Weston stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,488 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Lamb Weston worth $37,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LW. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

