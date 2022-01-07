Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17, RTT News reports. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of LW opened at $67.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.78. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $86.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.71%.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lamb Weston stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,488 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Lamb Weston worth $37,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.80.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

