Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $67.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.11 and a 200 day moving average of $63.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $86.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 53.71%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.80.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lamb Weston stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,488 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Lamb Weston worth $37,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

