Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LCSHF. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

OTCMKTS LCSHF opened at $7.20 on Friday. Lancashire has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.94.

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

