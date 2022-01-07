Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.96.

LABP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jonestrading lowered shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

In related news, major shareholder Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 32,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $225,981.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 337,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,607.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Landos Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 382.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 660.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LABP opened at $4.50 on Friday. Landos Biopharma has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Landos Biopharma will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

