Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.96.
LABP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jonestrading lowered shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.
In related news, major shareholder Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 32,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $225,981.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 337,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,607.
NASDAQ:LABP opened at $4.50 on Friday. Landos Biopharma has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51.
Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Landos Biopharma will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Landos Biopharma Company Profile
Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.
