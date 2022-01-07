LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €70.00 by Barclays

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) received a €70.00 ($79.55) price target from research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($96.59) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($75.00) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($89.77) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €71.57 ($81.33).

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR LXS opened at €57.14 ($64.93) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €55.04 and a 200-day moving average of €58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.99. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €50.46 ($57.34) and a 52 week high of €67.38 ($76.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.73, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.20.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.