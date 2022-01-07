Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lattice Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops and markets high performance programmable logic devices and related development system software. Programmable logic devices are standard smiconductor components that can be configured by the end customer as specific logic functions, enabling shorter design cycle times and reduced developpment costs. “

LSCC has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $70.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $37.38 and a 52 week high of $85.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $131.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $700,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $272,352.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,794 shares of company stock valued at $15,623,923 in the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

