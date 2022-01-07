Lead Wallet (LEAD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.62 Million

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last week, Lead Wallet has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $43,714.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00059980 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00076013 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,203.57 or 0.07674936 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00076266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,713.12 or 0.99933901 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007460 BTC.

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet

